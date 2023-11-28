Russia's Pulkovo Airport picks up on operations post short-lived suspension

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Russia's Pulkovo Airport has resumed its operations following normalization of the weather conditions in St. Petersburg, Trend reports.

"Currently, there are no departure delays due to weather conditions, while 13 flights are delayed on arrival due to late arrival of aircraft, and they are expected in St. Petersburg shortly," the airport said.

"Instances of late arrival of aircraft at the airport and weather conditions may have an additional impact on increasing the time of service and taxiing. Pulkovo Airport continues to serve passengers and airlines without interruption," the airport noted.

Owing to severe weather at Pulkovo Airport, Russian airline Aeroflot canceled lots of flights between Moscow and St. Petersburg this morning. As a result, flights SU016 and SU022 from Moscow to St. Petersburg returned to the departure airport.

