Two planes fail to land at Istanbul airport

29 November 2018 11:07 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Two planes could not land at Turkey’s Istanbul Ataturk Airport due to air traffic congestion, the Turkish media reported on Nov. 29.

Reportedly, one plane was flying from Trabzon to Istanbul while another from Hamburg to Istanbul.

The aircraft were sent to land at a regional airport located in Turkey’s Bursa province.

Reportedly, last week several aircraft also failed to land at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport due to air traffic congestion.

