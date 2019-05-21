Which sector is most attractive for Georgian businessmen in Turkey?

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

All Georgian companies registered in Turkey in January-April 2019 operate in the production sphere, a spokesperson of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) told Trend.

According to TOBB, three companies with Georgian capital were registered in Turkey in January-April 2019, which is five companies less compared to the same period of 2018.

It was noted that the total capital of Georgian companies registered in Turkey for the specified of 2019 amounted to 205,000 Turkish liras, while for the specified period of the last year the figure stood at 692,000 Turkish liras.

In January-April 2019, one Georgian company was registered in Antalya Province with a total capital of 100,000 liras, one in Istanbul with a total capital of 5,000 liras, and another in Artvin Province with a total capital of 100,000 liras.

($1=6.0509 TL on May 21)

