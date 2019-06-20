Major anti-terrorist operation underway in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A major anti-terrorist operation is underway in Istanbul against supporters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group, as well as the “Islamic State” (IS), Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

Some 1,000 police officers and two police helicopters are participating in the operation.

The operation is being carried out at previously established addresses.

“There are detainees as part of the operation,” the report said.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

