Pompeo expresses disappointment over Turkey's acquisition of Russian missiles

20 July 2019 21:36 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Turkey’s Foreign Minister on Saturday and expressed disappointment over the country’s acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile system, the U.S. State Department said in a statement, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Washington had opposed Turkey’s purchase of the Russian missile defense system and threatened to impose sanctions. Since then, President Donald Trump has been unclear over whether his administration was planning such an action.

Several Republican and Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Thursday pressed Trump to impose sanctions on Turkey over the purchase.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iraqi Kurdistan arrests Turkish lawmaker's brother for assassination of diplomat
Turkey 20:38
U.S. lawmakers demand Puerto Rico governor resign as protests roil island
Other News 14:34
Joe Biden compares Trump to segregationist George Wallace
Other News 14:03
Turkish serviceman killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 12:54
Major Turkish company expresses interest in entering Kazakh market
Economy 12:11
Lockheed awarded $1.48 billion Saudi missile defense contract
Arab World 12:10
Latest
6 caught for smuggling codeine-based cough syrup in Guangdong
World 22:48
Soyuz-FG rocket launches with Soyuz MS-13 manned spacecraft from Baikonur
World 22:45
Rosatom talks about second stage of construction of NPP in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 21:46
North China province seizes nearly 290 kg of drugs in H1
World 21:27
Volkswagen to recall 9,644 vehicles in China
World 20:58
Iraqi Kurdistan arrests Turkish lawmaker's brother for assassination of diplomat
Turkey 20:38
Britain says Iran seizes two oil tankers in Gulf, Iran says captured one
World 19:47
AU to deploy more healthcare experts to tackle Ebola crisis
World 19:06
Death toll rises to 15 from C. China gas factory blast
World 18:54