Volume of exports from Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir to Azerbaijan revealed

29 December 2019 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

From January through November 2019, the volume of exports from Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir to Azerbaijan exceeded $1 billion, a source in the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

During the reporting period, exports from Istanbul to Azerbaijan grew 18.5 percent compared to the same period of 2018, amounting to $817 million.

"From January through November 2019, exports from Ankara to Azerbaijan increased by 17.9 percent, compared with the eleven months of 2018, and amounted to $130.4 million," the ministry said.

During the reporting period, exports from Izmir to Azerbaijan also increased by 7.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2018, amounting to $60 million.

"In November 2019, exports from the above mentioned cities to Azerbaijan amounted to $114.9 million," the ministry said.

During the mentioned period, exports from Istanbul to Azerbaijan increased by 24.6 percent compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to $84.1 million.

"In November 2019, exports from Ankara to Azerbaijan grew by 76.7 percent, compared with the figure for October 2018 and amounted to $24.8 million," the ministry said.

In November this year, exports from Izmir to Azerbaijan increased by 40.3 percent compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to $5.8 million.

From January through November 2019, Turkey’s total exports to Azerbaijan increased by 9.1 percent compared to the same period in 2018, amounting to $1.4 billion.

In November 2019, Turkish exports to Azerbaijan increased by 24.7 percent compared to November 2018, amounting to $157.4 million.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Summary of Green Corridor gating system in Azerbaijan for 2019
Economy 17:59
Azerbaijan reveals results of reforms done within Single Window system in 2019
Business 17:29
Resources of Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund exceed $40M
Finance 17:15
CEC: 1,808 people applied to participate in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:22
Energy operator: 5 new substations built in Azerbaijan this year
Oil&Gas 14:04
Azerbaijan's AzeriGas to install mechanical gas meters in 2020
Economy 13:24
Latest
Kazakhstan's GDP volume nearing $105B
Business 18:24
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy sums up activities of free economic zones
Business 18:24
Exports from Iran’s Khorramshahr port increase 25%
Business 17:59
Summary of Green Corridor gating system in Azerbaijan for 2019
Economy 17:59
Iran's budget less dependent on oil sale revenues
Oil&Gas 17:47
SOCAR: Oil production at Azerbaijan's ACG block of fields reached 500 million tons
Oil&Gas 17:36
3.5 million tons may be loaded and unloaded in Iran’s Chabahar port
Transport 17:34
Bek Air company’s insurer to make insurance payments to those injured in crash
Transport 17:32
Azerbaijan reveals results of reforms done within Single Window system in 2019
Business 17:29