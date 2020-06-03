Kazakhstan increases import of chemicals from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Export of chemical products from Turkey to Kazakhstan increased by 8.7 percent from January 2020 through April 2020, and reached $26.4 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In April 2020, the export of Turkish chemicals to Kazakhstan increased by 15.5 percent compared to the same month of 2019, exceeding $6.7 million.

Meanwhile, Turkey's export of chemical products to the world markets amounted to $6 billion from January through April 2020, which is 10.9 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets amounted to 11.7 percent of the country’s total export from January through April 2020.

According to the ministry, in April 2020, Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets amounted to slightly over $1.2 billion, which is 27.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, Turkey's export of chemical products made up 14.3 percent of the country’s total export.

From April 2019 through April 2020, Turkey's export of chemical products to world markets amounted to $19.8 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu