Turkey reports 6 076 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 6 076 as the daily patients increase by 503 in the past 24 hours, and 75 more people have died, taking the death toll to 48 668, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5 325 435 according to the infographic.
Some 5 112 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
The total number of recovered cases stood at 5 198 057.
The ministry said 218 758 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 56 789 542.
President of European Council praises return of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan in exchange for mine maps
Latest
President of European Council praises return of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan in exchange for mine maps
Declaration signed on November 10 last year is not just declaration on ceasefire, as some countries want to present - President Aliyev
Armenia has to give us all landmines, all hundreds of thousands they have planted - President Aliyev
After war stopped for last 7 months we had more than 100 Azerbaijanis killed or injured, because Armenia did not give us map of landmines - Azerbaijani president
Vandalism, barbarism - maybe two words which can illustrate what Armenian state did on our lands during years of occupation, says Azerbaijani president
We acted in framework of international law, on UN Charter which gives right to all countries for self-defense - President Aliyev
It’s new time for region, new time for Azerbaijan, new stage of development of Azerbaijan, and the region - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s foreign policy is aimed at strengthening cooperation with all countries of world - President Aliyev
Kyrgyz ambassador to US meets with acting assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs
President of Azerbaijan receives credentials of incoming non-resident ambassadors of ten countries to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)