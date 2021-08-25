Turkish troops returning to homeland from Afghanistan
Turkish troops are returning to their homeland from Afghanistan, the defense ministry announced on Aug. 25.
"Turkish Armed Forces are returning to their homeland with pride of successfully fulfilling task entrusted to them," the ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.
The evacuation of the Turkish Armed Forces will begin after evaluating the current situation and conditions, according to the ministry.
Latest
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva greatly contributes to ensuring interethnic, interreligious understanding in Azerbaijan - former ISESCO director general
French senator: Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes invaluable contribution to development of art, multiculturalism, interreligious dialogue in Azerbaijan and beyond