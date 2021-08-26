Turkey confirms 19,970 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Wednesday reported 19,970 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,273,681, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 217 to 55,212, while 16,651 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 296,711 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey has started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.