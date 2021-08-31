Turkey reports 14,106 more recoveries from coronavirus
14,106 people have been cured of coronavirus in Turkey over the past day, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
Another 252 people have died of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Turkey over the past 24 hours.
According to the report, 297,167 people were tested for coronavirus infection in the country, and 21,893 new cases were registered.
