Foreign arrivals in Turkey jump 308.48% in May

The number of foreigners visiting Turkiye increased by 308.48% in May compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The ministry revealed that some 3,824,555 people visited the country in the month.

The top five provinces whose border gates were used the most frequently by foreign visitors coming to Turkey in May were Istanbul, Antalya on the Mediterranean coast, northwestern Edirne, southwestern Mugla and northern Artvin, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the January-May period of 2022, the number of foreigners visiting Turkiye also increased by 207.1% year-over-year.

The number of foreigners visiting Turkiye in the said period reached 11.3 million.

In the first five months of the year, Germany ranked first in sending the most tourists to Turkiye with an increase of 367.24%, Bulgaria ranked second with an increase of 334.88% and Russia ranked third with an increase of 49.40% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Germany once again ranked first in the number of tourists coming to Turkiye in May with an increase of 420.62% compared to the same month of the previous year.

The United Kingdom came in second with an increase of 4657.99% and Russia came in third with an increase of 1777.79%

Bulgaria and Iran followed Russia.