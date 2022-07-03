President of Somalia will make official visit to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud will pay an official visit to Türkiye on July 3-5, Office of Communications of the Turkish President's Administration, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Mahmud's visit to Türkiye will take place at the invitation of his Turkish colleague Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and will be the first after his re-election to the post of president of Somalia in May.

During the meetings to be held within the framework of the visit, bilateral relations between Ankara and Mogadishu will be considered in all aspects.

The parties will discuss steps that can be taken to further develop cooperation, as well as touch upon topical issues on the regional and international agenda.