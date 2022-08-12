Türkiye to continue finding solution to Syrian crisis: Foreign Ministry

Türkiye will continue to show solidarity with the people of Syria and pursue efforts to find a permanent solution to the Syrian crisis, the foreign ministry said on Friday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“Türkiye, in cooperation with all stakeholders of the international community, will continue to make a strong contribution to the efforts to find a permanent solution to this conflict in line with the expectations of the Syrian people,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry reiterated that Türkiye has been the leading country in finding a solution since the beginning of the conflict and has launched the Astana process, played a pioneering role in establishing the constitutional committee and fully supported the opposition in the political process.

Türkiye, which provides temporary protection to millions of Syrians, continues to actively contribute to the efforts to prepare suitable conditions for the voluntary and safe return of refugees and to find a solution to the conflict in accordance with the road map outlined in the U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254.