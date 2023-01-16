Turkish MUSIAD opens branch office in Kyrgyzstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Kyrgyz branch of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association of Türkiye (MUSIAD) has been opened in Bishkek, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

The event was attended by Turkish Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Ahmet Sadik Dogan, MUSIAD Vice President Davut Altunbas, members of the MUSIAD Board, business representatives, and members of the association.

In the frame of the opening and business trip program, the MUSIAD delegation led by Altunbas made a number of visits to the capital city of Bishkek.

Ambassador Dogan, MUSIAD Vice President Altunbas, President of the Association in Kyrgyzstan Recep Guzel, and the Board members met with Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan Ainura Usenbekova and briefed on the work of MUSIAD.

During the visit, MUSIAD members, who also held a meeting with the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic Temir Sariev, paid a visit to Beta Tea, Bitrade Impex, and Yasar Group, as well as exchanged views on business and commercial life in the region.

Furthermore, Turkish and Kyrgyz entrepreneurs took part in a business dinner organized as part of the opening program of MUSIAD Kyrgyzstan and a business trip. The program ended with a cultural part, a photo was taken as a keepsake.