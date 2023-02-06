Turkish Hatay Airport closed as destructive earthquake rocks country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Only Hatay Airport is currently closed to flights, while passenger transport by other airports is available in quake-hit Türkiye, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye Fuat Oktay said, Trend reports.

"The death toll from the earthquake is expected to grow. Adverse weather conditions seriously affect the course of rescue operations," he said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye this morning. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras have been subjected to the severe destruction.

As many as 1,541 people have been killed, 9,733 have got injured in the quake, and 3,471 buildings have been destroyed, so far.