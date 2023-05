BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. We continue to build the "Century of Türkiye" together, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, while addressing his electorate, Trend reports.

“The second round of the presidential elections concluded without any issues. I express my gratitude to my people. I thank everyone who participated in the elections," Erdogan added.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected President of Türkiye.

He won the presidential elections runoff securing 52.14 percent of the votes.