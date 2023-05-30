Erdogan and el-Sisi agree to exchange ambassadors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. A telephone conversation took place between Turkish and Egyptian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Trend reports citing the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye.

During a telephone conversation, el-Sisi congratulated Erdogan on his re-election as President of Türkiye.

The parties also discussed the deepening of Turkish-Egyptian relations, in particular in the economic sphere, and regional issues. The leaders of the two countries agreed to exchange ambassadors.