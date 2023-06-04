Hungarian PM congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following his inauguration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made a post on the occasion of inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports citing Viktor Orban's Twitter page.

"I congratulated President Erdogan on his election victory during his inauguration in Ankara. His pro-peace stance is like a breath of fresh air for Hungary!" the PM wrote.

The inauguration of Turkish President took place on June 3.

Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election in Türkiye on May 28, gaining 52.14 percent of the vote.