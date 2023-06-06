Akif Chagatai Kilic appointed new Chief adviser to President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Akif Chagatai Kilic has been appointed as the new Chief adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

Akif Chagatai Kilic was previously Chairman of the Commission on Foreign Relations of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, as well as Minister of Youth and Sports, and an MP.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of the presidential elections held on May 28.

On June 3, the inauguration ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place in Ankara. Following the ceremony, President Erdogan has announced the new lineup of Turkish Cabinet of Ministers.