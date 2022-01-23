US Dept of State plans to begin evacuation of US embassy staff from Kiev on Jan 24
The US Department of State has ordered the personnel of the US embassy in Ukraine to start evacuating the country from Monday, January 24, Lucas Tomlinson, a news reporter for Fox News, wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday, citing unnamed US officials, Trend reports citing TASS.
"State Department orders families of US embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin evacuating the country as soon as Monday: US officials," he claims.
Earlier, Bloomberg reported citing the sources familiar with the matter that the US was weighing whether to order family members of diplomats stationed in Ukraine to evacuate. The news agency added that under the plan, "non-essential employees would be able to leave voluntarily.".
