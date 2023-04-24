Nine injured in shooting at Texas high school prom party

Nine teenagers were shot early Sunday at an after-prom party in Jasper, Texas, prompting what will be an increased police presence at the town's high school this week, officials said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

None of the gunshot wounds were life-threatening, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that offered few other details about the shooting at a residence in Jasper, a town of about 7,200 people some 134 miles (215 km) northeast of Houston.

The victims were taken to two hospitals, the sheriff's office said, without reporting on the number of shooters.

"This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned," the statement said.

The victims ranged in age from 15 to 19, KBMT-KJAC television news reported.