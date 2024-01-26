Biden decides to temporary pause pending approvals of LNG exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. US President Joe Biden's administration has announced a temporary pause on pending decisions of LNG exports, Trend reports.

According to the White House, this will come along with the exception of unanticipated and immediate national security emergencies.

"During this period, we will take a hard look at the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America’s energy security, and our environment. This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time," Biden's statement reads.

President Biden also pinted out that the US on an unprecedented course to tackle the climate crisis "at home and abroad".

Meanwhile, according to Kpler, the United States shipped out 86 million tons of LNG last year, boosted by the commencement of Calcasieu Pass LNG and the resumption of production at Freeport LNG. In December 2023, monthly LNG exports hit a record high of 8.6 million tons.