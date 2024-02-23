US intends to impose additional sanctions against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The US plans to impose additional sanctions against Iran in the near future, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council John Kirby said at an online briefing for journalists, Trend reports.

"We will be imposing additional sanctions on Iran in the coming days. And we are prepared to go further if Iran sells ballistic missiles to Russia," he stressed.

Kirby noted that although the United States does not have concrete evidence that Iran is transferring ballistic missiles to Moscow, Washington is considering bringing the issue to the UN Security Council.