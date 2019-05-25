Foreign gymnasts at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku speak Azerbaijani (VIDEO) (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Gymnasts of foreign countries, performing at the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, took part in the traditional project “Lesson of the Azerbaijani Language”, Trend reports.

In the video footage shown below, gymnasts are welcoming Baku and talk about the beauty of the city, the hospitality of its residents and how they like to perform at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

Athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be determined for the five best performances.

The finals among juniors and senior gymnasts will be held on the last day of the competition on May 26.

At the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts including Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova and Eleonora Yusifova.

Trend presents the video footage with the gymnasts.

