Azerbaijani First VP shares publication on Instagram on death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar district (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

irst Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page over the death of Azerbaijani civilians in a mine explosion in Kalbajar on 4 June.

According to Trend, the post says:

"I have been deeply saddened by the news of the death of cameraman of Azerbaijan Television Siraj Abishov, employee of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov and deputy representative of the head of the Executive Authority for Susuzluq village Arif Aliyev, who hit a landmine planted in Kalbajar district. Since the war ended, more than 140 people have fallen victim to landmines planted by Armenian occupiers in liberated areas. Twenty-seven of them died. Responsibility for the death of innocent people rests squarely with the military-political leadership of Armenia. Despite numerous appeals of the Azerbaijani side for the provision of landmine maps, Armenia is refusing to do so, thus violating international humanitarian law and pursuing a policy of terrorism against Azerbaijan. Unfortunately, the calls the Azerbaijani side has made OSCE Minsk Group countries, as well as various international organizations, for pressure to be put on Armenia to issue landmine maps did not yield any results. International nongovernmental organizations acting as champions of journalistic rights remain tight-lipped as well! The Azerbaijani people are a victorious people! It is impossible to break their resolve or intimidate them! I express my deepest condolences to the families and the loved ones of the victims. May Allah rest their souls in peace! May they rest in paradise!

Mehriban Aliyeva".