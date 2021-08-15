Tree planting event to celebrate 75th Independence Day of India (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15

Trend:

The Embassy of India in collaboration with Landau School today planted 75 trees to mark the 75th Independence Day of India at Landau School Sea Breeze Campus. The joint event demonstrated the shared commitment of the people of India and Azerbaijan in creating and promoting a sustainable environment.

Mr. Soltan Mammadov, Member of Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan graced the occasion as Chief Guest and also addressed the gathering. Leaders of the Indian diaspora in Azerbaijan and friends of India also participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of India B.Vanlalvawna said that the event was being organised as part of the ongoing celebrations of 75 years of independence day of India or [email protected] under the theme Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He said the Government and people of India have commenced the celebrations of this important milestone since March of this year and this will go on for two more years till August 2023. The celebration of [email protected] is a festival under an initiative called Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and during this period the people of India will celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

Ambassador said that the tree planting event was a demonstration of India’s commitment to combat environmental degradation and climate change and its resolve to take concrete action to improve the environment as India celebrates 75 years of Independence. He said India has taken many important steps on energy efficiency, clean energy, afforestation and biodiversity and today the country has an ambitious target of establishing 450 Gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. India has also been instrumental in setting up global initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, two important institutions for climate action, both of which are headquartered in India. He said that India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average and stressed that India could achieve this because of the lifestyle of its population which is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices.