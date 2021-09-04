World Cup 2022: Azerbaijan and Ireland match ends in draw

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

The match of the qualifying stage of the World Championship between the national teams of Ireland and Azerbaijan has ended, Trend reports.

The match was held at the Aviva stadium in Dublin and ended in a draw - 1:1.

Azerbaijan's Emin Makhmudov opened the scoring in the 45th minute. In the 87th minute, Ireland's Shane Duffy equalized the score.

The Azerbaijani national team received the first point in the qualifying round of the 2020 World Cup. At the moment, the two teams share the 4th and 5th places.

