Wildfire taken under control in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. A fire broke out in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district, Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) told Trend.

According to MES, its State Fire Protection Service immediately arrived at the scene of the incident on the basis of information received by MES about the fire in the village of Razdara in the Zangilan district.

It was found that dry grass, bushes were on fire when assessing the operational situation at the scene of the incident.

The fire was localized.

Fire-fighting activities are continuing and State Fire Protection Service of MES, State Border Service and Ministry of Internal Affairs are also involved.