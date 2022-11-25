Azerbaijan rapidly develops due to President Ilham Aliyev's successful policy - Jamestown Foundation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan is rapidly developing as a result of the successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev, Senior Fellow of the Jamestown Foundation, Vladimir Socor told reporters on the sidelines of an international conference held under the motto "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics" in Baku at ADA University, Trend reports.

Socor noted that Azerbaijan is not only an energy supplier to Europe but also an energy transit country

According to him, natural gas is going to remain the most important fuel for developed countries for a long time.

"I expect huge volumes of natural gas to be transported from Turkmenistan to the South Energy Corridor through the Caspian Sea. The country is moving in this direction right now," said Socol.