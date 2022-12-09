Co-op between Azerbaijan and Council of Europe to expand - Deputy Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe will continue to expand, said Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Bjorn Berge during a video message addressed to the participants of the event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, Trend reports.

"Currently, Europe faces a couple of serious problems. As we move forward, the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe will become increasingly important," he said.

The event is a part of a larger initiative that is directed at increasing awareness about the cooperation between the Council of Europe and Azerbaijan.