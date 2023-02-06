International travelers visit Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (PHOTO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, February 6. The last day of the visit to the liberated territories of travelers representing 12 countries of the world has begun, Trend reports from the scene.

They got acquainted with the Khudafarin Bridge, which is a significant part of Azerbaijani history.

Travelers were provided with a brief historical information about the history of the bridge and the cultural heritage of the surrounding areas.

The bridge, built in 1027, was inaccessible for a long time due to the Armenian occupation.

On February 4, 2023, the sixth trip of the international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation took place.

The delegation includes influential people represented in the tourist elite of 12 countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, as well as Russia.

During the trip, the travelers will also get acquainted with the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation, with the restoration work in the liberated territories, as well as with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region.