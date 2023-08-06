Third Games of CIS countries to be held in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. Ganja, the second largest Azerbaijani city, will host the third Games of the CIS countries, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Mariana Vasileva said, Trend reports.

This event is scheduled for 2025.

Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Azer Aliyev expressed confidence in the quality organization of the competition.

The opening ceremony of the second CIS Games was held in Minsk on Saturday. In the beginning, it was planned that these Games would be more focused on young people, but the format of the event has changed.

At the moment, the second Games of the CIS countries are held in 11 cities of Belarus from August 4 to 14. The event includes 20 sports and unites more than 2,000 athletes from different countries, including Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.