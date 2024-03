Azerbaijan denies alleged citizenship of one of listed victims of Moscow (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Huseynov Vugar, whose name is on the victim list of the terrorist attack in Moscow, had no documents confirming that he was an Azerbaijani citizen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in response to Trend's inquiry.

The identities of 41 victims killed during the terrorist assault have been made public. It was presumed that Huseynov Vugar, born in 1983 and named on the list, was an Azerbaijani citizen.

To note, the incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia Alexander Bortnikov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, the death toll in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall has risen to 115 people.

The preliminary causes of death at Crocus Hall were gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products. The terrorists set fire to combustible liquid, which caused a fire to break out on the Crocus Hall grounds.

During the attack, the terrorists employed automatic guns. The guns were located by the investigators.

