Diplomatic corps get acquainted with Azerbaijan's Shusha city (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 21.​ Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the city of Shusha as part of their visit to East Zangezur and Karabakh, Trend’s regional correspondent reports.

The delegation was accompanied by the Assistant to the President - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy of the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev.

The special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov, informed the guests about the city's history, its condition during the occupation, as well as the reconstruction and development works being carried out after its liberation.

He noted that during almost 30 years of occupation, Shusha's historical buildings, mosques, and monuments were subjected to Armenian vandalism, and after the city's liberation, large-scale reconstruction efforts began.

Alongside the development of infrastructure, restoration of the city's historical appearance and cultural monuments is also underway, the official added.

The delegation’s visit to Shusha began at the house-museum of the outstanding Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli, the founder of the nation's professional music and national opera. The house was built in the 19th century and began functioning as a museum in 1959, until the occupation of Shusha. The museum housed everyday items from the Hajibeyli family, personal belongings of the composer, photographs, and books — a total of 1,700 exhibits. After the occupation of Shusha by Armenian forces, the museum ceased operations, its exhibits were looted, and the building was destroyed. Only 136 of the original 1,700 exhibits were preserved.

After the liberation of Shusha, the Uzeyir Hajibayli house-museum, like several other historical buildings, was restored. Restoration work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation led to the creation of a new exhibition within the museum, consisting of the surviving exhibits.

Next, the delegation visited the Shirin Su bathhouse, built in 1880. While other bathhouses used salty well water from nearby areas, this bathhouse was supplied with fresh water brought to Shusha by Khurshidbanu Natavan, daughter of the khan. Hence the name "Shirin Su" (Sweet Water).

After the occupation of Shusha in 1992, unauthorized changes that did not align with the monument’s architectural style were made to the bathhouse, and additional structures were added, leaving it in a state of disrepair. The Shirin Su bathhouse was restored between 2022 and 2024.

While visiting the Merdinli neighborhood, the guests were told that Shusha — known as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan — is famous for its quarters and architectural monuments. In ancient times, there were 17 quarters in Shusha. Merdinli, built in the late 18th to early 19th century, is located in the central part of the city. Many prominent figures came from this neighborhood. Like other historical parts of Shusha, Merdinli suffered from Armenian vandalism.

Diplomatic representatives were also briefed on construction works underway on Karabakh Street in Shusha. Under a public-private partnership, ten buildings of various purposes — including a hotel, offices, and dining establishments — are being constructed in alignment with the overall city aesthetic. Shusha's native stones are being used in the construction. These projects are part of broader efforts to develop the historical Azerbaijani city.

The guests also visited the house-museum of the renowned Azerbaijani opera singer Bulbul, who made significant contributions to the nation’s musical culture and played a key role in developing a professional vocal school.

The musician was born and raised in this house, which became a museum in 1982. The museum contains photographs of Bulbul’s childhood, personal items including a ghaval (traditional frame drum), and around 9,000 documents highlighting his creative, scholarly, pedagogical, and public activities. It also features materials showcasing his efforts in establishing a new vocal school and promoting folk music.

The house-museum ceased operations in 1992 after being vandalized during the First Karabakh War. After Shusha’s liberation, and under the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev, the museum was repaired and restored.

As part of the visit, foreign diplomats also toured the first residential complex in Shusha. The foundation was laid in 2021, and the complex was inaugurated on May 10, 2024. All buildings are constructed in the traditional Shusha architectural style. The complex comprises 23 buildings with all the necessary conditions for comfortable living. Former internally displaced persons have returned to their native city and settled there.

The diplomats then visited the Mehmandarov estate complex, built in the 18th century by members of the Mehmandarov family. The complex includes a large and small residential building, a family mosque, and a spring. Following Shusha’s liberation, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation carried out restoration work on the estate complex, the mosque, and the spring.

Finally, the diplomatic corps visited Jidir Duzu, where they admired the panoramic view. Jidir Duzu is the largest flat terrain in Shusha, nestled in the heart of the mountains. Historically, it hosted Karabakh horse races, chovgan (a traditional game), Novruz, and other public celebrations.

It has long been a favorite place for locals and visitors alike. The breathtaking view captivates the eye. During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, heroic Azerbaijani soldiers climbed the steep cliffs of Jidir Duzu and, at great cost, liberated Shusha from occupation. Today, just as before the occupation, Jidir Duzu is once again a venue for grand events.

Participants of the visit enjoyed the natural landscapes visible from Jidir Duzu.

To note, before Shusha, representatives of the diplomatic corps got acquainted with work progress in Lachin.

