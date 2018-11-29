UNEC students and alumni to take internship program in European Parliament (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

The UNEC students and the alumni have been winners of the competition on the internship program held by the European Parliament (Brussels) of the Youth Foundation.



About 201 students from different higher education institutions of the country participated in the competition held with organization of the Youth Foundation. The winners were determined based on the expert review of documents and interviews. 3 UNEC students and one graduate have gained the right of internship in the European Parliament as the winners of the competition. According to the number of winners, UNEC is in the first place among universities due to the number of winners of the Competition.



We are presenting the winners:



Khayal Mammadli - SABAH Center, marketing specialty, 4-th course;

Emiliya Bayramova – Russian School of Economics, the international relations, 3-rd course;

Yunis Sharifli–Faculty of Turkish World of Business Administration, international relations specialty, 3-rd course.

Farid Farajov – alumni of UNEC.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news