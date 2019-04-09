AZERNEWS releases another print issue

9 April 2019 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on April 9.

The new edition includes articles: Israel shows interest in imports from Azerbaijan, Trade turnover with China exceeds $1.3B, Moody’s maintains stable outlook on country’s banking sector, Rhythmic gymnastics team wins gold in Warsaw etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 22 February 11:35
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 1 February 10:52
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 12 December 2018 11:44
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 14 November 2018 12:57
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Economy 31 October 2018 11:28
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Society 10 October 2018 11:25
Latest
Uzbek population deposits almost $1.9B in banks
Finance 12:14
OSCE monitoring to be held at Azerbaijani, Armenian troops' line of contact
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:08
Kazakh tenge strengthens against US dollar
Finance 12:05
Witnesses in case of ex-head of International Bank of Azerbaijan talk frauds with loans
Business 12:05
Tajik parliament speaker reportedly holds talks in Doha to discuss labor migration issues
Central Asia 11:56
Netanyahu bluffing about Judea and Samaria?
Commentary 11:55
Digitalization, ecology, and regionalization projects - OSCE chairman on prospects for cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia 11:55
PwC Azerbaijan's Country Managing Partner presented at inaugural Coaching & Leadership Conference in Baku (PHOTO)
Business 11:30
President, first lady meet parents of Azerbaijan’s 10 millionth citizen (PHOTO)
Politics 11:23