Nar supports children from disadvantaged families (PHOTO)

27 May 2019 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Nar continues to support professional boxing courses organized for orphans and children from disadvantaged families. More than 200 students have participated in this project which is being held for four years in a row.

The young boxers are trained by the World and European champions from leading Azerbaijani boxing club “Baku Fight Lab”. Professional sports gear for coaches and young boxers, who participate in the classes is provided by Nar.

At the event dedicated to start of a new stage, the executive director of “Baku Fight Lab” Farhad Ajalov expressed his gratitude to Nar, and indicated the importance of this project for efficient organization of the youth’s free time. F. Ajalov also mentioned that students who previously participated in this project have gained success on the country’s level, and wished success to the newly enrolled students.

In accordance with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, aimed at youth and sports development, Nar continues to implement the boxing classes for the fourth year in a row. The main purpose of this project is to efficiently organize the leisure time of orphans and children from disadvantaged families and ensure that they become healthy individuals.

Note that Nar is the official partner of “Baku Fight Lab”.

“Azerfon” LLC (Nar brand) has started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The Nar brand name was selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 7500 base stations, covering 97% of the country’s territory (except for occupied territories), Nar provides more than 2.2 million subscribers with the high quality services.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Nar responds to 100% of requests submitted to its Facebook page
Business 17 May 15:20
Nar continues to contribute to intellectual development of young generation (PHOTO)
Business 16 May 12:35
Nar supports documents acceptance process for NETTY-2019 awards
Business 10 May 13:48
Nar provides corporate customers with free MiFi device (PHOTO)
Business 22 April 18:19
Nar selected as main partner of “NETTY-2019” national internet award
Business 22 April 13:52
Watch “Brain Ring” and win prize from Nar!
Business 12 April 11:53
Latest
Saudis can produce a little more without breaking OPEC commitments
Oil&Gas 15:50
Despite bruised ego, Macron starts real campaign for Brussels influence
Other News 15:50
Kazakhstan to manufacture solar panels with help of foreign investors
Economy 15:46
Azercell takes part in another career fair
Business 15:42
Iran will soon have to make decisions in real time
Commentary 15:25
President Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend official reception on occasion of Republic Day (PHOTO)
Politics 15:15
EU extends Italy's bank bad loan scheme until May 2021
Other News 15:12
Does new agreement with EU protect interests of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs?
Economy 15:12
South Korea looks to preserve trade with Iran, yet obstacles remain
Economy 15:09