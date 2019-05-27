Nar supports children from disadvantaged families (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Nar continues to support professional boxing courses organized for orphans and children from disadvantaged families. More than 200 students have participated in this project which is being held for four years in a row.

The young boxers are trained by the World and European champions from leading Azerbaijani boxing club “Baku Fight Lab”. Professional sports gear for coaches and young boxers, who participate in the classes is provided by Nar.

At the event dedicated to start of a new stage, the executive director of “Baku Fight Lab” Farhad Ajalov expressed his gratitude to Nar, and indicated the importance of this project for efficient organization of the youth’s free time. F. Ajalov also mentioned that students who previously participated in this project have gained success on the country’s level, and wished success to the newly enrolled students.

In accordance with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, aimed at youth and sports development, Nar continues to implement the boxing classes for the fourth year in a row. The main purpose of this project is to efficiently organize the leisure time of orphans and children from disadvantaged families and ensure that they become healthy individuals.

Note that Nar is the official partner of “Baku Fight Lab”.

