Mandatory civil liability car insurance takes lion's share in Azerbaijan

28 June 2019 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

The main share accounts for mandatory civil liability insurance of vehicle owners in the Azerbaijani insurance market, Ibrahim Alishov, Acting Chairman of the Board of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA), said.

Alishov made the remarks in Baku at the 9th forum "Azerbaijani Insurance Market: Trends and Opportunities", Trend reports on June 28.

The forum has been organized by FIMSA, the Association of Insurers of Azerbaijan and the Compulsory Insurance Bureau.

“The contracts concluded for this type of insurance accounted for about 50 percent of the total number of contracts,” he said.

"The Compulsory Insurance Bureau plays an important role in eliminating the negative phenomena in this sphere," Alishov added. “The Compulsory Insurance Bureau’s activity has been fully automated since April 2018.”

He also stressed that the insurance claims management system will be presented within the forum.

"After the introduction of this system, great positive changes are expected to be made in the field of vehicle insurance," he said.

The insurance claims management system is a mobile application that can be used to send information about an insurance case online to the Compulsory Insurance Bureau, as well as to the corresponding state agencies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan adopts mandatory state insurance against accidents at work
Economy 14:26
New risk insurance mechanisms to be created in Azerbaijan
Business 14:05
Qatari environment minister invited to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 13:56
UNEC will cooperate with Azerbaijani scientists working in United States (PHOTO)
Society 13:43
IMF: Some Azerbaijani banks return to profitability
Economy 13:35
IMF forecasts Azerbaijan’s oil sector to grow
Oil&Gas 13:30
Latest
Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprom preparing new project
Oil&Gas 14:43
World's first plant to manufacture synthetic fuel from gas opens in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)
Turkmenistan 14:35
Turkmenistan adopts mandatory state insurance against accidents at work
Economy 14:26
Turkish armored vehicle successfully passes testing (PHOTO)
Turkey 14:25
IMF: Growth in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector expected to grow
Economy 14:23
Tesla said single battery module caused car fire in Shanghai
World 14:18
New risk insurance mechanisms to be created in Azerbaijan
Business 14:05
Iraq bans import of various Turkish goods
Economy 14:02
Uzbekistan's external debt increases by almost $2B
Economy 14:01