Azerbaijan grows national varieties of potatoes in Tovuz District

31 July 2019 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The Research Institute of Vegetable Growing under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture conducts extensive research and practical work on the production of potato seeds, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Seeds of national potato varieties are grown in the sown areas of the experimental Saritala station in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz District, along with the base of the research institute in neighboring Shamkir.

The production of high-yielding seeds of such varieties as Telman, Sevinc, and Emiri-600, and the study of breeding and collection materials of new varieties imported from foreign countries and resistant to drought and diseases of clones are carried out in Tovuz. Virus-free potato mini tubers obtained in the biotechnological laboratory were also first sown here.

The sowing of seed potatoes in mountainous areas is carried out during the second half of April, and the harvest takes place from the second decade of September to the first decade of October.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Turkey by more than 28%
Oil&Gas 16:59
US eyes to stop supporting de-mining in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:33
“Education Bus – Nasimi” summer school held with support of Bakcell (PHOTO)
Society 16:30
Azerbaijan's ACG among top 5 projects shaping BP's future dev't plans
Oil&Gas 15:18
Necessary to expand training for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan
Business 14:53
Volume of e-payments in Azerbaijan exceeds 130B manats
Finance 14:31
Latest
Iran exports $327M worth of products from Markazi Province
Economy 17:02
Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Turkey by more than 28%
Oil&Gas 16:59
Georgia to build plant for production of fresh and mineral water
Economy 16:59
Iran exports $106M worth of products via Astara customs
Economy 16:56
U.S. peace envoy for Afghanistan set to resume talks with Taliban
Other News 16:49
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy spare parts for distributed control system
Tenders 16:43
Iran's Tabriz Oil Refinery to launch 3 projects
Oil&Gas 16:43
Price of bread in Georgia may increase
Economy 16:33
US eyes to stop supporting de-mining in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:33