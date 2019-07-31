Azerbaijan grows national varieties of potatoes in Tovuz District

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The Research Institute of Vegetable Growing under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture conducts extensive research and practical work on the production of potato seeds, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Seeds of national potato varieties are grown in the sown areas of the experimental Saritala station in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz District, along with the base of the research institute in neighboring Shamkir.

The production of high-yielding seeds of such varieties as Telman, Sevinc, and Emiri-600, and the study of breeding and collection materials of new varieties imported from foreign countries and resistant to drought and diseases of clones are carried out in Tovuz. Virus-free potato mini tubers obtained in the biotechnological laboratory were also first sown here.

The sowing of seed potatoes in mountainous areas is carried out during the second half of April, and the harvest takes place from the second decade of September to the first decade of October.

