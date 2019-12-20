FINCA Azerbaijan launches new branch in Balaken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

FINCA Azerbaijan, a non-bank credit organization, launched a new branch in the Balakan region. The new branch serves customers in the Balaken, Zaqatala, Qax and Sheki regions with credit products.

As part of its network expansion plans, FINCA Azerbaijan has opened 9 new regional branches in 2019, bringing the overall number of branches to 14. FINCA Azerbaijan plans to open 8 additional branches in 2020.

FINCA Azerbaijan offers a range of loan products targeting the trade, production, service and agriculture sectors. Loan applications can be submitted via landline, mobile phone or by visiting the FINCA Azerbaijan wesbite.

Phone: 055 455 29 29

Mobile App: WhatsApp (055 455 29 29)

Online: www.finca.az

About FINCA Azerbaijan

Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 20 banks and microfinance institutions that profitably and responsibly provide impactful financial services to low-income individuals and communities, enabling them to invest in their futures. As a leading microfinance institution in Azerbaijan, FINCA serves small businesses across the country with various loan products intended to promote profitable business activity. The company places an emphasis on agricultural lending. For more information about FINCA Azerbaijan and the products they offer, visit their website at www.finca.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news