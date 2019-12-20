FINCA Azerbaijan launches new branch in Balaken

20 December 2019 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

Trend:

FINCA Azerbaijan, a non-bank credit organization, launched a new branch in the Balakan region. The new branch serves customers in the Balaken, Zaqatala, Qax and Sheki regions with credit products.

As part of its network expansion plans, FINCA Azerbaijan has opened 9 new regional branches in 2019, bringing the overall number of branches to 14. FINCA Azerbaijan plans to open 8 additional branches in 2020.

FINCA Azerbaijan offers a range of loan products targeting the trade, production, service and agriculture sectors. Loan applications can be submitted via landline, mobile phone or by visiting the FINCA Azerbaijan wesbite.

Phone: 055 455 29 29

Mobile App: WhatsApp (055 455 29 29)

Online: www.finca.az

About FINCA Azerbaijan

Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 20 banks and microfinance institutions that profitably and responsibly provide impactful financial services to low-income individuals and communities, enabling them to invest in their futures. As a leading microfinance institution in Azerbaijan, FINCA serves small businesses across the country with various loan products intended to promote profitable business activity. The company places an emphasis on agricultural lending. For more information about FINCA Azerbaijan and the products they offer, visit their website at www.finca.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
FINCA Azerbaijan opens new branches in Lankaran, Salyan (PHOTO)
Finance 8 November 14:00
FINCA Azerbaijan to open new branches in Agdash, Barda (PHOTO)
Finance 2 September 14:00
FINCA Azerbaijan discloses annual report for 2018
Finance 26 August 11:00
FINCA Azerbaijan opens central office in Baku (PHOTO)
Economy 1 August 14:30
FINCA Azerbaijan opens new branch in Agsu region (PHOTO)
Economy 30 January 17:25
FINCA Azerbaijan awarded for promoting gender equality (PHOTO)
Society 28 November 2018 10:01
Latest
ADB allocates loan to support Kazakh leading food and beverage group
Business 12:25
Import Price Index decreases in Georgia
Business 12:20
Over 170 companies with Azerbaijani capital registered in Turkey in 11 months of 2019
Turkey 12:18
Oil steady near three-month highs on trade deal progress
Oil&Gas 12:04
Iran's tax reform may affect individual revenues
Finance 11:55
Japanese Isuzu Motors, Itochu Corporation invest in Uzbekistan car factory
Business 11:45
Export of finished clothes from Turkey to Uzbekistan up from January through November 2019
Turkey 11:43
Georgia makes progress in reforming its energy sector
Oil&Gas 11:41
Narendra Modi: India will emerge stronger from economic slowdown
Other News 11:40