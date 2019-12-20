Azerbaijan one of few countries with positive trade balance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan is one of few countries with positive trade balance, Ziyad Samedzade, chairman of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship said, Trend reports.

The chairman made the remark speaking at the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants.

"Today Azerbaijan’s currency reserves stand at $ 50 billion," Samedzade said. "This became possible thanks to targeted policies and structural reforms being held in Azerbaijan."

Baku is hosting the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants today.

The forum is attended by Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev, Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov, Chairman of the 2nd Republican Forum of Foreign Trade Participants Ziyad Samedzade, Chairman of the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli as well as other officials and about 900 entrepreneurs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news