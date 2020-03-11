New project on Azerbaijani migrants launched

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Trend:

The State Committee on Work with Diaspora has launched a new project about the activities of Azerbaijani migrants. In the framework of the project, the short videos describing the lives and activities of Azerbaijani immigrants from around the world from the beginning of the last century will be featured.

The project started with the presentation of life stories of migrants living in Turkey. The text of the videos belongs to Dilgam Ahmad, a PhD student at the University of Istanbul, the author of a study on immigrants, the editor-in-chief of the “Chapar” history magazine.

It should be noted that the lives of migrants have great importance for the study of the history of the Azerbaijani diaspora. Among the migrants were politicians, writers, lawyers, poets, and other successful people in other fields. They have fought for the independence of Azerbaijan in the countries where they lived and have done important work in their professions.