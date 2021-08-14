Wizz Air Abu Dabi makes its first flight to Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

Trend:

On August 14, Wizz Air Abu Dabi made its first flight on the Abu Dhabi - Baku route, Trend reports.

Airbus 321-100 landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 21:10 (GMT+4). The first plane was traditionally greeted with a water arch.

The airline will operate flights to Baku twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Tickets can be purchased at wizzair.com.