Azerbaijan announces price per barrel of oil for 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8
Trend:
The price for a barrel of oil was set at $45 in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.
The Ministry of Finance emphasizes that when calculating the revenues of the consolidated and state budgets for 2022, the price of a barrel of oil was set at $45, based on a more conservative approach.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
NATO stands ready to enhance support to Georgia in building resilience against hybrid threats - official
Proposals made to build new reservoirs in Azerbaijan's liberated areas - deputy minister (Exclusive)
EBRD to boost resilience of Kazakhstan's regional distribution company to future foreign-exchange risks