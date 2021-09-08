Azerbaijan announces price per barrel of oil for 2022

Economy 8 September 2021 20:20 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan announces price per barrel of oil for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

The price for a barrel of oil was set at $45 in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance emphasizes that when calculating the revenues of the consolidated and state budgets for 2022, the price of a barrel of oil was set at $45, based on a more conservative approach.

