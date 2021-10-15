NEQSOL Holding supports ADA University’s project to restore Gazakh Seminary (PHOTO)

NEQSOL Holding will allocate funds for the reconstruction and restoration of the Gazakh Teachers Seminary as part of the project led by ADA University.

The project will be implemented according to a Memorandum of Understanding signed on October 1 in the city of Gazakh by representatives of Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s “Regional Development” Public Union, ADA University Foundation, NEQSOL Holding, and Azerbaijan’s Entrepreneurs Confederation.

By signing the memorandum, the parties have pledged to reconstruct and restore the seminary’s historical building in Gazakh in order to revive its educational traditions.

After the signing ceremony, Mr. Yusif Jabbarov, Chief Executive Officer of NEQSOL Holding, took part at the panel discussion.

“The private sector can definitely contribute to the effective development of educational institutions. In the past centuries, a number of Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and individuals used their wealth to support education, serving as the model for others and giving rise to the birth of modern philanthropy throughout the country. In NEQSOL Holding, we are committed to maintaining this philanthropy culture in line with our corporate social responsibility,” said Mr. Jabbarov.

The Gazakh Teachers Seminary was established in 1918 as a successor to the Azerbaijani branch of the famous Transcaucasian Teachers Seminary. Its graduates include some of Azerbaijan’s prominent writers, educators, and public figures, who went on to contribute to the country’s social, cultural, scientific, and educational development. During the Soviet era, the seminary operated as a pedagogical college until its closure in the mid-20th century.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, the UAE and more.