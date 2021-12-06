bp presented laboratory to be named after Nobel Prize winner

A special ceremony took place today at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) to name the Food Chemistry laboratory, earlier presented to the university by bp, after Aziz Sancar, world famous Turkish molecular biologist, Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry. Prof. Sancar visited UNEC as the honorary guest this morning together with bp officials addressing the ceremony and acknowledging the commemoration of his name.

Prof. Sancar said: “I am very grateful for the high honour. I will feel extremely privileged if my name can serve the enhancement of the students’ research activities and the development of science. I am confident the bp-presented laboratory will make a significant contribution to the quality of education and the research capacity of UNEC”.

The scientific research facility that will carry the Nobel prize winner’s name is one of the three laboratories presented to UNEC by bp to enhance the university’s research capabilities and raise the overall quality of education. Specifically, the fully equipped modern laboratories are designed to meet the research requirements of the university in such areas as food chemistry, food technology and ecology. These disciplines are incorporated into the relevant graduate and undergraduate programmes of the university enabling UNEC to provide the market with more qualified food industry specialists.

Prof. Adalat Muradov, rector of UNEC, said: “This is our most modern laboratory. We are grateful to bp for such a world class facility. The fact that it is now named after the great scientist Aziz Sancar will add a lot to our students’ responsibility inspiring them to more successful research activities.”

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, communications and advocacy, said:” The Nobel Prize winner Aziz Sancar’s name given to a bp-presented laboratory brings great honour not only to UNEC but also to the entire bp family in Azerbaijan. This is indeed great recognition of all bp efforts in this country in support of enhancement of research capabilities and overall educational development. We wouldn’t have thought of a better commemoration of our contribution to the scientific community. I would like to thank the world-famous scientist Aziz Sancar and UNEC for such an honour. We believe Prof. Sancar’s name will be a great inspiration to all young researchers and a continuous reminder to them of how one should serve their nation and the world science.”

In addition to the three laboratories, in 2022 bp is planning another important social investment project for UNEC to further enhance its research and development capacity. The total cost of the three laboratories and the new initiative is around 500,000 AZN.