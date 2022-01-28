Azerbaijan developing mechanisms for financing business in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The mechanisms for financing business in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation are being developed, Acting Head of Board of the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund Osman Khaliyev said at a briefing following the results of 2021, Trend reports.

“Currently, these mechanisms are being analyzed and coordinated with the corresponding structures,” Khaliyev said. “If the mechanisms are adopted, the businessmen will be provided with additional financial support.”

The acting head of the board added that the Entrepreneurship Development Fund received applications from businessmen working in the service sector, logistics, and production sectors in the liberated territories in 2021.

“The Entrepreneurship Development Fund supports these enterprises through both the state-guaranteed loans and preferential loans,” Khaliyev said. “As an assessment criterion, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund uses a special approach to businessmen operating in the liberated territories or engaged in an activity related to these territories and tries to consider their requests thoroughly.”