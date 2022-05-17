Several small hydroelectric power plants in Azerbaijan's Karabakh restored - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Four small hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) have already been restored in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Soltanov said at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum in Baku on May 17, Trend reports.

According to Soltanov, the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] are planned to be turned into a "green" energy zone.

"The draft of this strategy is being developed jointly with the Japanese TEPSCO. In Karabakh, all energy sources will be built on the basis of renewable energy sources. Work is underway to restore five small hydroelectric power plants, and more than 18 are planned to be restored through private investments," he noted.

The Ministry of Energy estimates the potential of Azerbaijan's wind energy at 3,000 megawatts, hydropower - more than 23,000 megawatts, small hydropower plants - up to 520 megawatts, and bioenergy - 380 megawatts. The potential of wind energy throughout Azerbaijan is estimated at 157 gigawatts, the official further said.

"Electricity tariffs in Azerbaijan are regulated by relevant legislative acts. Electricity in Azerbaijan is much cheaper than in a number of other countries. To ensure this balance, the government has developed appropriate subsidies," added Soltanov.