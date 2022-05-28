Launch of direct flight between Baku and Warsaw to contribute to rapprochement of peoples of two countries - tourism agency (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The launch of a direct flight between Azerbaijan and Poland will contribute to the rapprochement of the peoples of the two countries, head of the staff of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Kanan Gasimov said at a press conference on the occasion of the opening of the Warsaw-Baku-Warsaw international flight, Trend reports.

"Over the past two years, our agency has carried out and continues to carry out work to popularize our country abroad. The result of this work can be considered the launch of a direct flight, which will contribute to the rapprochement of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Poland," Gasimov added.